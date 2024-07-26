BRS will mobilise 50,000 farmers to operate Kannepally pump house if Congress government fails to do so by August 2, says KTR

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao has set August 2 as the deadline for the Congress government to pump Godavari water from the Kannepally (Laxmi) pump house of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) to fill up the reservoirs.

If the government fails to do so by August 2, the last day of the ongoing Legislative Assembly sessions, the BRS cadre, led by its president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, will mobilise 50,000 farmers to operate the pumps at Kannepally pump house to safeguard the interests of farmers, Mr. Rama Rao said.

Mr. Rama Rao, accompanied by a host of party leaders, including several MLAs and MLCs, visited the Kannepally pump house and Medigadda barrage of the KLIP in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Friday.

Speaking to the media at Kannepally, Mr. Rama Rao asserted that the KLIP was constructed to harness the flood waters of the Godavari optimally and make Telangana drought-proof. It proved a boon for Telangana which emerged as a major granary for the country, he said.

The Congress government is bent upon showing a minor incident at Medigadda through a magnifying glass in a bid to defame former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to serve its political interests, he alleged.

He reiterated his charge that the ruling Congress dispensation was deliberately delaying water pumping from the Kannepally pump house despite availability of surplus water, thereby leaving farmers in distress.

As against its storage capacity of 24 TMC ft, only five TMC ft of water is currently available in the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) at Karimnagar. Similarly, the storage in the SRSP in the erstwhile Nizamabad district is below 25 TMC ft as against its storage capacity of 90 TMCs, he pointed out.

He said it is imperative to pump water from Kannepally pump house to fill the Mallannasagar, Kondapochamma, Ranganayakasagar and Annapurna reservoirs. These reservoirs together can store 75 to 80 TMC ft of water.

Our party MLAs will raise the issue on the floor of the House and strive to protect the interest of farmers, the BRS working president said.