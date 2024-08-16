GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS will merge in BJP, predicts Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be made Governor while there is every chance of his son and party working president K. T. Rama Rao being inducted into the Union Cabinet

Published - August 16, 2024 04:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy remarked that there is every chance of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) merger with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). File

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy remarked that there is every chance of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) merger with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday reiterated his remarks that there is every chance of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) merging with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in near future.

Mr. Reddy, who is in New Delhi, during an informal chat with journalists said that BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be made Governor while there is every chance of his son and party working president K. T. Rama Rao being inducted into the Union Cabinet. He also hinted that former Minister T. Harish Rao will be made the Leader of Opposition in the Telangana Assembly.

KTR refutes BRS merger speculations

The Telangana Chief Minister did not stop at that and went on to add that the BRS members in Rajya Sabha too would merge in the BJP, which in turn would facilitate KCR’s daughter and MLC K. Kavitha to enter the Upper House. He also said she will secure bail in the Delhi liquor case. Mr. Reddy said today that the BRS leaders might deny the developments but it is a fact that the merger will happen at any cost.

Takes exception to parties dragging his family members into controversy

He also took an exception to the political parties trying to drag his family members into controversy. “No body in my family has been given any position in the Congress Government. My family members are settled in USA for many years. My brothers have no position or responsibilities in the Government. I have seven brothers. Just because I became CM, does that mean that they should sit at home. Even my brother’s visit abroad is being politicised,” he lamented.

On the Crop loan waiver, he said anyone who has not received the assistance can lodge a complaint in the Collectorate. He said the Government has kept ₹5,000 crore reserve fund for the farm loan waiver. “If more than one family member has loans, which together exceed ₹2 lakhs, the family was considered as one unit and loan up to ₹2 lakhs was waived off,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had consciously announced August 15 as the date for completion of farm loan waiver. “It was only to prove my mark on the administration and commitment,” he added.

