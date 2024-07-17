GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS will ensure disqualification of defected MLAs and their defeat in by-elections: Harish Rao

Published - July 17, 2024 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister T. Harish Rao addressing the party workers meeting in Patancheru on Wednesday.

Former Minister T. Harish Rao addressing the party workers meeting in Patancheru on Wednesday.

 

Former minister T. Harish Rao has pledged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would ensure the disqualification of MLAs who have defected to the Congress and vowed to secure their defeat in upcoming by-elections.

Addressing BRS workers in Patancheru on Wednesday, Mr. Rao asserted, “We will not rest until the defected MLAs are stripped of their membership and become ex-members.” He emphasised the party’s commitment to contesting these defections in court.

Mr. Rao assured the local BRS supporters of the party’s resilience, stating, “The desertion of an MLA does not signify the end of our party. There are dedicated activists in Patancheru and the pink flag will continue to fly high during elections.” He expressed confidence in the local BRS cadre, praising their role in past electoral successes and development projects in Patancheru.

Mr. Rao questioned the decision of Gudem Mahipal Reddy, who recently left BRS to join Congress after being granted a ticket three times. He challenged the fairness of Mr. Reddy’s move and urged party workers to stay resolute and prepare for the forthcoming by-elections.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / politics / political candidates / political parties

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.