BRS will ensure disqualification of defected MLAs and their defeat in by-elections: Harish Rao

Former minister T. Harish Rao has pledged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would ensure the disqualification of MLAs who have defected to the Congress and vowed to secure their defeat in upcoming by-elections.

Addressing BRS workers in Patancheru on Wednesday, Mr. Rao asserted, “We will not rest until the defected MLAs are stripped of their membership and become ex-members.” He emphasised the party’s commitment to contesting these defections in court.

Mr. Rao assured the local BRS supporters of the party’s resilience, stating, “The desertion of an MLA does not signify the end of our party. There are dedicated activists in Patancheru and the pink flag will continue to fly high during elections.” He expressed confidence in the local BRS cadre, praising their role in past electoral successes and development projects in Patancheru.

Mr. Rao questioned the decision of Gudem Mahipal Reddy, who recently left BRS to join Congress after being granted a ticket three times. He challenged the fairness of Mr. Reddy’s move and urged party workers to stay resolute and prepare for the forthcoming by-elections.