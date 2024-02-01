GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS will continue to fight to protect interests of Telangana people: KCR

February 01, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao leaves the State Assembly after taking oath as MLA, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Former Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday reiterated that his party would continue to strive to protect the interests of the people at any cost.

Recalling the long struggles of the party and the subsequent efforts that made the State a topper in many fields in the country, he said, “We made a spirited fight and achieved the separate State. With the same spirit, we put the State on the path of progress in accordance with the aspirations of the people and set an example for the country.”

He was addressing party MLAs, MPs and MLCs at a special meeting at his Nandi Nagar residence here after taking oath as Gajwel MLA in the Assembly on Thursday.

The former CM directed the party leaders on strategies to be adopted to win the most seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections and made several suggestions regarding the operational issues to be followed in the upcoming budget session of the Assembly.

Party working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao, former Minister T. Harish Rao, former Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, former Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Ch. Malla Reddy and Jagadish Reddy were among those present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, many thronged the surrounding areas of the Assembly to meet KCR as he was coming out of the house for the first time since he underwent a surgery for hip replacement. Later, people also made a beeline to KCR’s house at Nandi Nagar.

