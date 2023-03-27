ADVERTISEMENT

BRS will come third time also

March 27, 2023 04:23 am | Updated 02:00 am IST

Get ready for elections: MLC

The Hindu Bureau

MLC addressing a meeting at Sadasivpet in Sangareddy district. | Photo Credit: Mohd. ARIF

(Photo available by Arif)

BRS MLC and former Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy expressed confidence that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would come to power for the third time too in the State.

Participating in the ‘Atmiya Sammelan’ of BRS held in Sadashivapet mandal headquarters on Sunday, presided over by party district unit president Chinta Prabhakar, the BRS MLC said that party cadre should work hard as elections will be held by year-end.

“Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy is creating confusion among people as the situation is not good for the party. But from BRS, our district president Chinta Prabhakar is ready to contest. BRS president and Chief Minister will take the final decision,” said Mr. Reddy.

DCMS chairman Shiva Kumar, Cane Development Corporation chairman K. Buchireddy and others participated in the programme.

CONNECT WITH US