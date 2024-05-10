BRS will cease to exist after LS polls: Uttam

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy predicted that the mood in the country was in favour of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and it will form the next government at the Centre with Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister.

Speaking at the “Meet the Press” programme organised by the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) on Friday, he said that Congress would win a majority in Telangana and Nalgonda candidate Raghuveer Reddy will get 5 lakh majority – highest in the country.

‘Not a single seat for BRS’

Regarding BRS, he said that the party would cease to exist after the Lok Sabha elections, claiming it would not win a single seat. He criticised former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for ‘destroying’ Telangana’s irrigation and power sectors, and urged him to apologise to the public for the Kaleshwaram fracas.

Cricket team

Mr. Reddy declared that BJP would not succeed in destabilising the Congress-led government in Telangana. He compared his government to a strong cricket team, stating that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and other Cabinet members form a robust 11-member cricket team.

“We are running a stable government and will complete our full term without any hurdles. BJP has a habit of demolishing elected governments in an undemocratic manner, but in Telangana, their games won’t work. No one can destabilise our government and we will give a stable and competent government for five years,” he said.

He revealed that the government had received an interim report from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and would follow its recommendations. The final report is expected within 10-15 days.

The Judicial Commission, which was constituted to investigate the Kaleshwaram issue, had started its work, and the government would take action based on its findings.