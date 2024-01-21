BRS will bounce back in Parliament polls: Harish Rao

January 21, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

BRS leader Harish Rao has asked the party cadre not to get dejected by the defeat in the recent Assembly elections and told them that BRS would bounce back as it did in the past.

Speaking at a party meeting held here on Sunday, he said that the party could win only 10 seats in the Assembly in 2009 elections but party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not lose heart and took that defeat only as a speed-breaker of its journey for statehood.

“Statehood to Telangana would not have been possible had KCR thought that there was no future for BRS after the dismal performance in 2009 polls,” he said, adding that political ups and downs were not new to BRS.

Stating that this was a testing time for the party, Mr. Rao said it was a must for the party now, to perform well in the Parliament elections, including winning the seat represented by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy till recently – Malkajgiri.

Surveys were already indicating a bad position for Congress in Karnataka after its failure to fulfil its five guarantees and it would be no different in Telangana as the party was all prepared to be evasive on the six guarantees in the name of Lok Sabha election code. Similar was the situation of BJP as the city electorate had proved that its performance in the GHMC elections was just a fluke.

Later, Quthbullapur MLA K.P. Vivekanand suggested the Congress leaders to focus on implementing the poll promises instead of resorting to allegations on BRS leaders. He stated that they analysed the Assembly election results and discussed the strategy for winning the Parliament elections. He sought to know who was stopping the Congress government from fulfilling the promises.

