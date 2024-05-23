BRS will be a past in Telangana after Parliament election results: Komatireddy Venkata Reddy

Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said on May 23 predicted a huge defeat for the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the Parliament elections and the BRS will be left with only its chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s family.

Taking a dig at the BRS, he said the party will crumble like the Medigadda barrage under the weight of its corruption and rejection of the family rule by the Telangana society. The Minister was speaking to the media at his residence on May 23.

Taking objection to BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao indulging in ‘abuses’ against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, he asked him to respect a person who won as an Independent to create a political life rather than coming into politics under the shadow of his father. Mr. Reddy was referring to CM starting his politics as an Independent candidate while Mr. KTR coming into politics because of his father.

The Minister claimed that the corruption of KCR’s family reached New Delhi with the arrest of his daughter and BRS MLC K. Kavitha. “Can the central investigating agencies file 8,000-page charge sheet against her in the Delhi Liquor Policy case if Ms. Kavitha was not involved in corruption.”

Ridiculing the opposition parties for targeting the government, he said despite the empty coffers and huge debts handed over by the BRS government the Congress government had provided ₹1,500 crores to farmers for the crop losses due to unseasonal rains. The commitment of the Congress cannot be questioned when it came to farmers, he said.

The Minister alleged that the BRS constructed its offices in the districts without obtaining permission from the local bodies concerned. The BRS government also flouted norms in new hospitals constructing several floors more than the 14 floors permitted for hospitals.