BRS welcomes HC nod for Manukota dharna

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has welcomed the High Court directions to the Mahabubabad district police to allow the party’s protest meeting there. The party has decided to hold it on November 25.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, party leaders and MLCs Satyavathi Rathod, Takkellapalli Ravinder Rao, Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy and former MP Maloth Kavitha alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was flaying the Constitution at his will while party leader Rahul Gandhi was holding a copy of the Constitution in all his public appearances and vowing on it to work for its protection all the time.

They stated that BRS would hold a protest meeting with tribal and dalit farmers at Manukota (Mahabubabad) on November 25 to express solidarity with the tribal and other farmers of Lagcherla and other villages of Kodangal constituency where the State government was acquiring land forcibly for a pharma cluster. They sought to know how the Chief Minister would convince all sections of Telangana, when he was unable to do the same with farmers of a few villages in his constituency.

On the acquisition of land for the medical college at Mahabubabad, the BRS leaders said their government had given compensation to tribal farmers though the lands belonged to the government. However, in the case of Lagcherla, the lands were being acquired for private companies, particularly the companies of his family members.

