BRS wants thorough probe into phone tapping case, not target select individuals

April 08, 2024 04:03 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishnak showing a newspaper clipping in Hyderabad on April 08, 2024 about former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh justifying phone tapping. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the ruling Congress party in Telangana has utilised the Tukkuguda public meeting, organised by spending ₹100 crore, only to lash out at former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and level allegations about phone tapping. However, no Congress leader spoke about what their Government did in the past four months.

Stating that the Congress Government was running a web series on phone tapping, BRS leader Manne Krishank said in Hyderabad on Monday that it was the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who had stressed the need for phone tapping, when he was leading the Government, for national security. Mr. Krishank sought to know whether they had run a web series on phone tapping then too.

No connection with phone tapping, order probe from 2004: KTR

Mr. Krishnak played a video clipping of the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh justifying phone tapping in the world “we live in” for national security and allaying apprehensions of the corporate and other sections.

Addressing a press conference, he said Sonia Gandhi was the Chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government and Rahul Gandhi was an MP but they were speaking nonsense about phone tapping forgetting the fact that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had made it clear that the details of phone tapping could not be revealed or made public. He sought to know whether tapping of phone would take place without the knowledge of TRAI.

Accusing the Congress Government in the State of trying to shield some individuals in the phone tapping case, the BRS leader said there was a need for a thorough probe into the issue by summoning the authorities of TRAI and top police officials for examination.

Mr. Krishank alleged that the Chief Minister had sole objective of making allegations against KCR by targeting a few select officials.

