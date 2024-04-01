GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS wants Congress government to last its full term, die a natural death: KTR

BRS working president says the dissension within Congress threatens the government

April 01, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS working president K.T. Rama speaking at a party meeting at Nalgonda on Monday with party’s LS candidate K. Krishna Reddy on his side.

BRS working president K.T. Rama speaking at a party meeting at Nalgonda on Monday with party’s LS candidate K. Krishna Reddy on his side. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has reiterated that the party had lost the Assembly election unable to tell people what the BRS government had done during the last 10 years, including the good work done for farmers, employees and the unemployed.

Speaking at a preparatory election meeting of the Nalgonda parliamentary constituency at Nalgonda on Monday he said the BRS government had failed to win over the youth despite filling 1.6 lakh posts but the Congress government was claiming about filling 30,000 posts without even issuing a notification as all the process except announcement of results/issuance of appointment letter was done by the previous government. It was the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government that had increased the government employees’ salaries by 73% by implementing the recommendations of the two pay revision commissions.

He made it clear that there was no need for BRS to topple the Congress since it did not have the numbers and it was well aware that the people had mandated it to sit in the Opposition. There were enough disgruntled elements within the Congress in combined Khammam and Nalgonda districts waiting for an opportunity to become Eknath Shindes of Telangana.

The BRS wants the Congress government to last for the full time of five years and die a natural death so that people could know the facts, Mr. Rama Rao said. While Rahul Gandhi says that ‘chowkidar chor hain’, Mr. Reddy says that Modi was his ‘bade bhai’. Similarly, Mr. Gandhi says Adani was a fraud Mr. Reddy would say that Adani was his friend. Further, Mr. Gandhi says Kejriwal’s arrest was illegal, Mr. Reddy would say that arrest of Kavitha was correct, Mr. Rama Rao stated.

