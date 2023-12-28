ADVERTISEMENT

BRS wants Cong. govt. to fight for bifurcation promises to Telangana

December 28, 2023 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST - hyderabad

Ex-MP Vinod Kumar accuses Centre of discriminating against Telangana from day one

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come in for praise from the BRS, which wanted the State government to fight for the funds and projects due to Telangana from the Centre. | Photo Credit: ANI

hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) welcomed the meeting of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday, the first time after taking over the reigns of the State by the former, and suggested the Congress government to fight for the funds and projects due to Telangana from the Centre.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, senior leader of the BRS and former MP B. Vinod Kumar and MP B.B. Patil alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is discriminating Telangana from day one of the State formation, including in the matter of devolution of funds and sanction of various projects. He said that as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times on the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act but except for oral assurance nothing came the State’s way.

The Centre did not fulfil even the promise on the construction of highways in the State and the issue was also raised in Parliament by the BRS MPs several times. Mr. Revanth Reddy had given the copies of letters written by the BRS government in the past to Mr. Modi along with a fresh request. Mr. Vinod Kumar sought to know why the Congress party had kept quiet when AIIMS was given to AP by the previous Congress-led UPA government at the Centre. The AIIMS at Bibnagar was the result of BRS fight, he said.

Mr. Vinod Kumar pointed out that the BRS government in the past had been seeking sanction of a Navodaya School in every district but not one was given. In case of the demand for Sainik School, land was acquired by the State government but the Centre refused to give any funding for the school. He suggested the Congress government to fight for Bayyaram steel plant and Kazipet railway coach factory.

Listing out the injustices made to Telangana by the Modi government, Mr. Vinod Kumar said the Centre had sanctioned a national project to Bundelkhand before the last Assembly elections to Uttar Pradesh and national project status was given to Upper Bhadra project which has no water allocation before the last Assembly elections in Karnataka. The Centre sanctioned bullet train projects to all northern States but it did not give Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Chennai bullet train sought by the previous BRS government, he alleged.

He noted that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao stopped meeting the Prime Minister after Mr. Modi neglected every plea from Telangana.

