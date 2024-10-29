BRS walks out of Public Accounts Committee meeting

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators walked out of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting protesting against the appointment of Arikepudi Gandhi, a BRS MLA who shifted to the Congress recently, as the Chairman of the PAC.

The BRS MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy termed as illegal the appointment of Mr. Gandhi to such an influential committee of the government, which is always given to an Opposition MLA suggested by their party’s Legislative Party leader. Terming the appointment as blatant violation of the traditions, he said BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao forwarded T. Harish Rao’s name but that was ignored. He said the Speaker should reconsider the decision keeping in view the previous traditions.

