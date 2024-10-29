ADVERTISEMENT

BRS walks out of Public Accounts Committee meeting

Published - October 29, 2024 05:27 am IST - Hyderabad

Terming the appointment as blatant violation of the traditions, he said BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao forwarded T. Harish Rao’s name but that was ignored.

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators walked out of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting protesting against the appointment of Arikepudi Gandhi, a BRS MLA who shifted to the Congress recently, as the Chairman of the PAC.

The BRS MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy termed as illegal the appointment of Mr. Gandhi to such an influential committee of the government, which is always given to an Opposition MLA suggested by their party’s Legislative Party leader. Terming the appointment as blatant violation of the traditions, he said BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao forwarded T. Harish Rao’s name but that was ignored. He said the Speaker should reconsider the decision keeping in view the previous traditions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US