BRS victory would have expedited SCB-GHMC merger, says Cantonment MLA

December 21, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Had the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party emerged victorious in the State Legislative Assembly elections, the merger of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) would have been completed in under a year, said G. Lasya Nanditha, the newly-elected MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency.

Giani Lasya Nanditha, a first-time MLA, won the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency seat with an impressive margin of over 17,000 votes. Beyond being a personal triumph, her victory signifies a commitment to uphold the legacy of her late father, G Sayanna, a five-time MLA from the same constituency.

The road to this political milestone was not without its challenges. Before assuming the role of a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Ms. Lasya experienced defeat as a board member candidate in the 2015 Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) elections from the fourth ward picket. Undeterred, she aligned herself with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

In 2016, she secured victory as a corporator from Kavadiguda division. However, her subsequent attempt in the 2021 elections ended in defeat. Lasya Nanditha is among the 10 women MLAs elected in this Assembly election, and one of the three first-time women MLAs.

Addressing the issue of the merger of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Lasya acknowledged the challenges posed by her party’s current absence from power. Nonetheless, she declared her intention to raise the matter with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, citing the merger as a top priority. Lasya emphasised her father’s prior advocacy for the merger in 1998, underlining the unique status of Secunderabad Cantonment as a constituency with distinct needs.

Reflecting on her electoral journey, Lasya revealed that the intricacies of campaigning were not unfamiliar to her, having accompanied her father on numerous occasions. She stated, “Before his death in February this year, G Sayanna compiled a list of pending development works in the constituency. I took up these issues during the campaign, promising constituents their completion.”

