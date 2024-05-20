BRS urges Telangana Govt to clear pending salaries to T-Diagnostic Centres’ staff

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Health Minister T. Harish Rao has criticised the Telangana Government for the poor management of Telangana Diagnostic Centres and non-payment of salaries to the staff manning them.

He stated on Monday that the previous BRS Government had established the diagnostics systems in the public health sector so that the burden on the poor was reduced. They had set up 36 diagnostic centres to conduct 134 health tests free of cost to the poor to provide the quality diagnostic services and had become a model to the country.

However, the system appears to be collapsing in hardly five months time after the Congress had come to power, he said. Mr. Rao added that the management of diagnostic centres was poor as they were facing all sorts of troubles including non-payment of salaries to the staff for the last six months indicating the Congress Government’s neglect of the public health sector.

The BRS leader appealed to the State Government to clear the pending salaries of the diagnostic centres’ staff immediately and conduct all 134 types of tests in the centres.

