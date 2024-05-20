GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BRS urges Telangana Govt to clear pending salaries to T-Diagnostic Centres’ staff

Published - May 20, 2024 05:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Health Minister T. Harish Rao. File

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Health Minister T. Harish Rao. File | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Health Minister T. Harish Rao has criticised the Telangana Government for the poor management of Telangana Diagnostic Centres and non-payment of salaries to the staff manning them.

He stated on Monday that the previous BRS Government had established the diagnostics systems in the public health sector so that the burden on the poor was reduced. They had set up 36 diagnostic centres to conduct 134 health tests free of cost to the poor to provide the quality diagnostic services and had become a model to the country.

However, the system appears to be collapsing in hardly five months time after the Congress had come to power, he said. Mr. Rao added that the management of diagnostic centres was poor as they were facing all sorts of troubles including non-payment of salaries to the staff for the last six months indicating the Congress Government’s neglect of the public health sector.

The BRS leader appealed to the State Government to clear the pending salaries of the diagnostic centres’ staff immediately and conduct all 134 types of tests in the centres.

Related Topics

Telangana / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.