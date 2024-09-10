BRS urges Speaker to rethink on PAC Chairman’s post

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has requested the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to rethink the composition of the Public Accounts Committee, particularly with regard to its Chairman, and in case there is no response the party would look for alternative ways, including meeting the Governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, former minister for Legislative Affairs V. Prashanth Reddy said it had been a tradition for long to give the PAC Chairman’s post to the Opposition and by appointing Arekapudi Gandhi, who had defected from BRS to the Congress, the Congress government as well as the Speaker had given a go-by to the Parliamentary conventions. It was for the first time that the PAC Chairman’s post was being given to a defected MLA, the BRS leader stated, and said that as per the Assembly Rule Book (ARB) the committee should have 13 members including nine from the Assembly and four from the Council and members for the committee be appointed through election. The process of announcing committees’ election schedule on the last day of the monsoon/budget session and only two hours’ time was given for nomination filing and withdrawal.

The tradition had been the announcement of members and chairman of the panels in the House by the Speaker after completion of the election. But, the panels were announced 38 days after the Assembly session (on September 9). Citing Rule 250 of ARB the PAC would have proportional representation based on its strength in the Assembly and as per that clause the BRS would get three members posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly nominations were filed by him (Prashanth Reddy), T. Harish Rao and Gangula Kamalakar. The BRS was unaware as to from where Arekapudi Gandhi’s name was included without the party leader’s nod. Mr. Prashanth Reddy objected to the dropping of Mr. Harish Rao’s name unilaterally and in case there were more nominations elections should have been held.

Page 65 of the Telangana Assembly Members Handbook clearly defines PAC Chairman’s appointment and after formation of Telangana it was given to P. Kishta Reddy, J. Geetha Reddy and Akbaruddin Owaisi. Even in the first two terms of the Modi government the PAC Chairman’s post of Parliament was given to the Congress party despite it not having the Opposition status, he added.

Mr. Prashanth Reddy sought to know from Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu, after his statement that the committees’ appointment was done in tune with rules, as to when Leader of the Opposition K. Chandrasekhar Rao had suggested Arekapudi Gandhi’s name as PAC Chairman’s to him (Sridhar Babu).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.