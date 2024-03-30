BRS urges Speaker to act on their petition to disqualify Danam Nagender

March 30, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has reiterated its request made earlier to Legislative Assembly Speaker G. Prasad Kumar to disqualify party MLA from Khairatabad Danam Nagender for switching loyalties to the Congress party after getting elected on the BRS ticket and for being announced as the Congress candidate for Secunderabad Parliamentary Constituency.

Speaking to newspersons here on Saturday, BRS MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy, Mutha Gopal and Badari Laxma Reddy said they had called on the Speaker on March 18 and lodged a petition seeking disqualification of Mr. Nagender for attracting the anti-defection law provisions. However, there had been no response from the Speaker ever after 12 days.

On Saturday, they went to meet the Speaker again to submit an additional affidavit but neither the Speaker nor the Legislature Secretary were available. “We don’t know what pressure the Legislature Secretary has but he too appears to have been told not to be available,” they said adding that Mr. Nagender was a fit case for immediate action as he not only changed loyalty to the Congress but was also named as its candidate for Lok Sabha elections.

They requested the Speaker to act on their petition without sparing much time and if the Speaker fails to taken any action they would be left with no other option but to knock the doors of courts.