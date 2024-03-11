BRS urges govt. to address irrigation, drinking water issues

March 11, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister G. Jagadish Reddy has urged the State government to focus on addressing the problems being faced by the farming community and general public with shortage of water for irrigation and drinking needs, and alleged that the Congress is steering the State towards regression after promising positive changes.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Jagadish Reddy, along with former legislator G. Kishore Kumar and others, said the Congress government had completed three months in office and instead of continuing the delivery of benefits to different sections of society in an improved measure, it was denying even previous benefits.

Stating that standing crops in different parts of the State were withering due to shortage of water for irrigation, he suggested that Minister A. Revanth Reddy talk to the Congress government in Karnataka and get some water instead of speaking about human bombs. He alleged that the government was registering cases against those who were posting messages on social media about the scarcity of water for irrigation and drinking needs.

Harish Rao plea

Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao addressed a letter to Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday, requesting him to come to the rescue of farmers of Siddipet district by pumping at least 1 tmcft of water into Ranganayakasagar from Mid Manair Reservoir and also release water from Mallannasagar. He also requested storage of at least 1 tmcft water in Ananthagiri (Annapurna) reservoir.

He explained that farmers in Siddipet, Dubbak and Gajwel constituencies raising Rabi/ Yasangi crops were a worried lot now as they were facing acute shortage of water for irrigation and sinking new borewells by borrowing money. He urged Mr. Uttam Reddy to give priority to the interests of farming community over politics.

