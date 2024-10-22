ADVERTISEMENT

BRS urges ERC not to accept tariff hike proposals of Discoms

Published - October 22, 2024 04:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

Party leader KTR says the proposals burden all categories of consumers, if approved

The Hindu Bureau

BRS leaders led by K.T. Rama Rao submitted a memorandum to ERC Chairman an Members against tariff hike proposals of Discoms in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has termed the tariff hike proposals submitted by the two power distribution companies to the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TERC) as impediments to the State’s progress as they have the potential to slowdown the growth of various economic sectors, if approved by the regulator.

A team of BRS leaders led by party’s working president K.T. Rama Rao and including MLAs G. Jagadish Reddy, K. Laxmi, K. Venkatesh Yadav, M. Gopinath, Dr. K. Sanjay, P. Kaushik Reddy, former legislators B. Suman, G. Kishore Kumar and party leaders O. Narasimha Reddy and others requested the Commission Chairman T. Sriranga Rao and Members M.D. Manohar Raju and B. Krishnaiah not to accept the proposals made by the Discoms as they would burden all categories of consumers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to newspersons later, Mr. Rama Rao said the proposal to increase the fixed charges from ₹10 a month to ₹50 to the domestic category consumers was very high and the proposals to bring parity in the tariff to all categories of industries was also detrimental to the State’s progress. He sought to know the justification in collecting the same tariff from cottage industries, MSMEs and major industries. Such a move would kill the MSMEs, he felt.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He mentioned that the previous BRS Government did not allow the power utilities to burden the consumers with ₹12,500 crore true up charges as then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not allow the burden to be laid on consumers, and instead the State Government took the burden by paying the Discoms ₹1,000 crore a month additionally.

The BRS leader stated that the party would also participate in the public hearing to be held on October 23 and 24 at Hyderabad and Nizamabad on retail supply tariff and argue against the tariff hike proposals submitted by the Discoms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US