GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS urges ERC not to accept tariff hike proposals of Discoms

Party leader KTR says the proposals burden all categories of consumers, if approved

Published - October 22, 2024 04:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leaders led by K.T. Rama Rao submitted a memorandum to ERC Chairman an Members against tariff hike proposals of Discoms in Hyderabad on Monday.

BRS leaders led by K.T. Rama Rao submitted a memorandum to ERC Chairman an Members against tariff hike proposals of Discoms in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has termed the tariff hike proposals submitted by the two power distribution companies to the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TERC) as impediments to the State’s progress as they have the potential to slowdown the growth of various economic sectors, if approved by the regulator.

A team of BRS leaders led by party’s working president K.T. Rama Rao and including MLAs G. Jagadish Reddy, K. Laxmi, K. Venkatesh Yadav, M. Gopinath, Dr. K. Sanjay, P. Kaushik Reddy, former legislators B. Suman, G. Kishore Kumar and party leaders O. Narasimha Reddy and others requested the Commission Chairman T. Sriranga Rao and Members M.D. Manohar Raju and B. Krishnaiah not to accept the proposals made by the Discoms as they would burden all categories of consumers.

Speaking to newspersons later, Mr. Rama Rao said the proposal to increase the fixed charges from ₹10 a month to ₹50 to the domestic category consumers was very high and the proposals to bring parity in the tariff to all categories of industries was also detrimental to the State’s progress. He sought to know the justification in collecting the same tariff from cottage industries, MSMEs and major industries. Such a move would kill the MSMEs, he felt.

He mentioned that the previous BRS Government did not allow the power utilities to burden the consumers with ₹12,500 crore true up charges as then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not allow the burden to be laid on consumers, and instead the State Government took the burden by paying the Discoms ₹1,000 crore a month additionally.

The BRS leader stated that the party would also participate in the public hearing to be held on October 23 and 24 at Hyderabad and Nizamabad on retail supply tariff and argue against the tariff hike proposals submitted by the Discoms.

Published - October 22, 2024 04:30 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.