HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS too decides to stay away from new Parliament inauguration

Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar and BRS leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswar Rao meet KCR to discuss the issue

May 24, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ravi Reddy
Ravi Reddy

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) too has decided to stay away from the inauguration of the new Parliament building by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Highly placed BRS sources told The Hindu on Wednesday night that the party did not want to make an issue out of the ongoing controversy over not inviting the President for the inauguration.

“We are not attending Sunday’s inauguration. The party has decided not to speak on the issue,” a top BRS functionary remarked.

It is understood that Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar and BRS leader in Lok Sabha and Khammam MP Nama Nageshwar Rao met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday evening to discuss the issue. Though the meeting lasted over an hour, the leaders were unwilling to be quoted on what transpired.

Meanwhile, 19 Opposition parties in a joint statement said that there was no value in a new building when the “soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament. The parties had also objected to President Droupadi Murmu being sidelined for the event, which they claimed was ‘a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy, which demands a commensurate response”.

Interestingly, BRS was not a party to the joint statement. In fact, BRS Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao, it is believed, had politely turned down any move to sign the joint statement. Mr. Rao, while not attending the meeting, said: “We are still discussing the issue and will take a decision tomorrow.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.