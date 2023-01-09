BRS to trumpet its pro-farmer national agenda from Khammam

January 09, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The leadership of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has chosen Khammam as the location for its public meeting after going national – from TRS to BRS – to hearld its arrival on the national political arena as a move to counter its rivals head on in an area which is not considered its stronghold.

Sources stated that Chief Ministers of States ruled by friendly parties such as Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi) and Bhagwant Singh Mann (Punjab) and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) and H.D. Kumaraswamy (Karnataka) and others are likely to address the public meeting besides BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“It won’t be a show of strength but an attempt to spread message on the anti-farmer policies of the BJP-led Government at the Centre as also its actions against the federal spirit of the country. It would be more of a platform to share ideas with people and to state that ther’s some voice in the country that’s strong enough to counter the hegemonial politics”, a senior BRS leader said.

The public meeting is also aimed at stemming the discontent within BRS in the combined Khammam district where there BRS sources said the “B-Teams of BJP such as YSR Telangana Party and Telugu Desam Party along with BJP are trying to divide people there”. By holding a public meeting at Khammam, which the B-Teams consider a “grazing ground for their politics”, the BRS leadership plans to send across a strong message.

After the October 10 announcement of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao that TRS would go national as BRS and the Election Commission giving its approval for name change of the party from TRS to BRS, Khammam meet would be first public meeting although it had meetings in its office at Delhi and Hyderabad.

Farmer and farm sector would be the main agenda for the public meeting to send home a message to different parts of the country as to how round-the-clock free power to agricultural pump sets, ₹10,000 per acre investment support under Rythu Bandhu every year, ₹5 lakh life insurance cover to landholding farmers irrespective of the cause of their death under Rythu Bima, execution of irrigation projects and others are being implemented in Telangana.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is also likely to address the water woes of parts of Andhra Pradesh such as Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra areas with diversion of Godavari waters. The party’s think tank is of the opinion that people of AP living in Telangana are the “brand ambassadors” of progressive Telangana back home in AP.