BRS to support AIMIM in MLC election

February 21, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Hyderabad

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will not contest the upcoming election to the Legislative Council from local bodies constituency of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and has instead decided to support its friendly party All-India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen.

The election was necessitated by the retirement of AIMIM member in the Upper House Syed Amin-ul Hasan Jafri who was a three time MLC and also served as pro-tem chairman of the House in the absence of a regular chairman. He was also a journalist for a long time until he joined AIMIM.

A release of the office of the Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao said Mr. Rao had decided to support the AIMIM like in the previous elections, considering the request from the party. After due consultations with BRS leaders, Mr. Rao decided to allot the seat to AIMIM and extend full support to the party in polls.

The AIMIM named Mirza Rahmat Baig as its candidate for the upcoming elections to the Legislative Council.