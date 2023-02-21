HamberMenu
BRS to support AIMIM in MLC election

February 21, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Hyderabad

N Rahul
N. Rahul

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) will not contest the upcoming election to the Legislative Council from local bodies constituency of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and has instead decided to support its friendly party All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen.

The election was necessitated by the retirement of AIMIM member in the Upper House Syed Amin-ul Jaffri who is likely to be retained by the party as its candidate.

A release of the office of the Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao said Mr. Rao had decided to support the AIMIM like in the previous elections, considering the request from the party. After due consultations with BRS leaders, Mr. Rao decided to allot the seat to AIMIM and extend full support to the party in polls.

