BRS to step up party activity in Station Ghanpur ahead of disqualification pleas hearing

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will organise an extended meeting with the party ranks of Station Ghanpur in the constituency soon. The party leadership is planning to strengthen the organisation with a series of activities to infuse enthusiasm among party leaders and activists not only in this segment but across the State.

Ways to step up the party activities, particularly in Station Ghanpur, were discussed and decided at a meeting of former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. T. Rajaiah with BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Friday (September 20, 2024).

It assumes significance in the backdrop of BRS moving disqualification petitions against 10 of its MLA who have joined the ruling Congress party. Besides, on September 9, Telangana High Court directed the Assembly Speaker’s office to fix the schedule to hear the petitions filed against MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, Danam Nagender and Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao.

Currently, Mr. Srihari is the Station Ghanpur MLA. Before him, Mr. Rajaiah won the seat on BRS ticket thrice – in 2012 by-election, 2014 and 2018 elections. He was denied the ticket by BRS in State Assembly Elections-2023 in favour of Mr. Srihari.

The BRS leadership has already assured Mr. Rajaiah that he would be the party candidate, whenever the by-election is held. Mr. Rao asked Mr. Rajaiah to speak to the mandal-level leaders of the party to fix the dates for party meeting in the constituency.

Party panel on health

Meanwhile, the BRS leadership has formed a party committee led by Dr. Rajaiah and comprising MLA Dr. K. Sanjay and former MLA Dr. Methuku Anand to visit government hospitals across the State and submit a report to the government on the deteriorated conditions in the public health sector.