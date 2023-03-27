BRS to stay away Assembly polls in Karnataka to prevent split in anti-BJP, anti-Cong. vote

March 27, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which has been keen on testing electoral waters in neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra ever since its make over from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), is likely to stay away from entering the fray of Assembly elections in Karnataka, due in April/May.

This, party sources said, has been decided to prevent split in the anti-BJP and anti-Congress vote and help Janata Dal (Secular) get as much support as possible. The BRS leaders, however, will participate in electioneering in Karnataka in support of JD (S) candidate, particularly in the neighbouring districts and other areas where Telugu-speaking people are concentrated.

“Initially, we had plans to contest Assembly elections in Karnataka, at least a few seats in the areas adjoining Telangana towards the party getting national party status technically. But, it has been decided later to prevent split in the anti-BJP and anti-Congress vote and help fence sitters/undecided electorate, particularly the Telugu-speaking population in the bordering areas, support JD (S)”, a senior leader considered close to the BRS president told The Hindu, when contacted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, stated that there was no formal request from JD (S) asking BRS to stay away from the Assembly elections’ fray so far but they sought support in campaigning in constituencies neighbouring with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as also in areas having concentration of Telugu-speaking people.

Following JD (S) leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka skipping a couple of BRS meetings attended by leaders of other parties – one at Hyderabad and another at Khammam – there were reports that differences arose between the two parties over BRS plans to contest few Assembly seats in Karnataka. However, Mr. Kumaraswamy had clarified that he skipped the meetings due to his pre-occupation and JD (S) continues to have cordial ties with BRS.

Given the BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement at Kandhar-Loha public meeting in Maharashtra on Sunday, the party is planning to create some political space for itself in the neighbouring States through local bodies’ elections. The party, however, could be in the fray of Assembly elections in Maharashtra as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) still has alliance with the Congress and BRS’ objective is to fight both BJP and Congress, sources said.

Term of the present Karnataka Assembly is till May 24 this year and the poll process has to be completed at least a few weeks before the expiry of the term.

(eom)