BRS to open party offices in four cities of Maharashtra in 1st phase: KCR

May 01, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) founder-president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the party has decided to open its offices soon in Nagpur, Aurangabad, Pune and Mumbai in the first phase, and publicity material needed for building organisation from village level in all the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra has also been readied.

He made it clear at a meeting held here on Monday with key leaders of the party from Maharashtra in Telangana Bhavan that the BRS would not have poll alliance with any party in Maharashtra. He discussed building party organisation, strengthening it, and also formation of party committees at village, taluka and district levels.

Stating that the people of Maharashtra were showering affection on BRS with each passing day, he alleged that the parties that ruled the State all these years had neglected development. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said the Telangana model of progress was attracting Maharashtra people and the success of the three public meetings held was an indication of it.

The BRS chief said Maharashtra was ahead of Telangana in terms of geographical area, population, financial resources and other sectors driving economy but it was lagging behind in terms of development of villages, infrastructure, welfare measures and living standards. The idea behind installing the 125-foot statue of B.R. Ambedkar was spreading his ideology and developing a society dreamt by the revered leader.

He remarked that unscientific family planning policies of China had left it with over 60% of its population now elderly and the population of Japan had also come down. However, India had enviable human resource strength that was not available to any other country but “our rulers were unable make use of such an asset”.

Stating that the country would not make desired progress until the Dalit community comprising 20% of the population and women comprising 50% were not involved in development. Unfortunately, the present-day rulers were neglecting the hard fact., Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said. He also recalled his visit to Ralegaon Siddhi in 1987, as an MLA, to learn and study about water harvesting, productive utilisation of available water resources.

He advised the party leaders of Maharashtra to form nine committees at the village level with farmers, students, youth, women, SC, ST, OBC and others. These committees will aim to popularise the Telangana model among people. Party leaders Manik Kadam, Shankaranna Dhondge, Sudhir Sudhakar Rao Bindu, Haribhau Rathod, Charam Waghmare, Deepak Athram and Raju Thodasam were among those who attended.