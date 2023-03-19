BRS to launch outreach activities in city soon

March 19, 2023 04:03 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Hyderabad district unit is planning to organise ‘aathmeeya sammelans’ from April 15 to 20 and also chalk out plans to make unveiling of 125-feet tall Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue on April 14 and inauguration of the new Secretariat Complex named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar a huge success.

According to the district in-charge of the party meetings, the decisions were taken at a meeting held here on Saturday and attended by Ministers T. Srinivas Yadav and Md. Mahamood Ali, GHMC Mayor G. Vijayalaxmi and Deputy Mayor M. Srilatha Reddy, MLCs M.S. Prabhakar Rao and S. Vani Devi, party leaders M. Srinivas Reddy, K. Srinivas Yadav, G. Nagesh and several others.

He stated that they were planning to take up door-to-door campaign to take the initiatives taken up by the BRS Government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao as part of the party’s extensive outreach activity over the next four months. “There is an urgent need for reaching out to people as BJP and Congress are misleading people of Telangana with false propaganda”, Mr. Sravan said speaking to reporters later.

He stated that they had devised a calendar with all activities with the motive of reaching people belonging to all sections. Leaders and cadre of BRS would take up the activities immediately and build connect with the people. Unlike regular political meetings, the interactions as part of aathmeeya sammelans would be held like family meetings in a festive atmosphere, he disclosed.

After organised division level meetings, constituency level meetings would be held on April 25. Several activities were also lined up for the grand celebration of BRS (TRS) formation day on April 27. He explained that a public meeting would be held at NTR stadium on April 14 after the unveiling of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue.