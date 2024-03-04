BRS to launch LS poll campaign with Karimnagar public meeting on March 12 

March 04, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership has decided to blow the poll bugle for the coming Parliament (Lok Sabha) elections from Karimnagar by holding a public meeting at the SRR College Grounds there on March 12. It has decided to intensify party activities and shortlisting candidates for constituencies.

Party president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken this decision at a party meeting held here on Sunday with the leaders of Karimangar and Peddapalli Parliamentary Constituencies. Working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao, senior leaders T. Harish Rao, B. Vinod Kumar, G. Kamalakar, K. Eshwar, L. Ramana, B. Suman and several leaders who lost in the recent Assembly elections participated in the meeting.

It was decided to hold as many road shows as possible for the coming elections with Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao participating in a majority of them.

Unnerved by the desertion of three sitting MPs of the party, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said that BRS would not be cowed down by defeats or go on cloud nine with wins in election. The Congress government was seeing opposition from the people in just three months and the farmers had already started taking to the streets on unkept promises of the Congress, he added.

Asking the party leaders and activists not get disheartened by the debacle in Assembly elections, he advised them to work unitedly to put up a good show in the coming Parliament polls. He discussed the party’ss strategy for the Lok Sabha elections and told the leaders to hold meeting from mandal level to mobilise support for BRS.

Further, he stated that people would recollect very soon that the BRS regime was far better than the Congress in every aspect. He sought to know from the Congress, which termed the land regularisation scheme (LRS) announced by the BRS government in the past as a measure to suck people’s blood like leeches, why they were implementing the same now.

On the damage to Medigadda barrage of Kaleshwaram project, Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao commented that problems would arise in projects sometimes and it was for the government of the day to find the causes and take up restoration. “If a tooth is damaged, we undergo treatment for it instead of removing all our teeth,” he remarked.

