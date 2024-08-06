BRS to intensify legal battle against its defected MLAs

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to intensify the legal battle against the 10 party MLAs who have defected to the Congress. It is planning to move the Supreme Court in the matter after consulting legal experts in New Delhi.

A delegation of the party, led by its working president K.T. Rama Rao, held consultations with legal experts on the one hand and constitutional experts on the other in New Delhi on Monday. Party leaders accompanying the working president stated that the experts had stated that clarity would come in the matter of disqualification of defected MLAs within a month of filing the petition.

Mr. Rama Rao was accompanied by former ministers and MLAs T. Harish Rao, G. Jagadish Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichadra, former MP and sitting MLA K. Prabhakar Reddy. Senior lawyer of the Supreme Court and constitutional expert Chetpat Aryama Sundaram told the BRS team that the apex court had set an example in the matter of defection of MLAs by disqualifying a Congress MLA from Manipur after his defection to another party.

The presiding officers of the law-making bodies could not sit over the disqualification petitions as it was a practice in the past. The BRS delegation handed over the copies of the party’s petitions seeking disqualification of three MLAs filed in the High Court as also the petitions submitted to the Assembly Speaker. As the Supreme Court guidelines in the matter were clear even the High Courts could not prolong the decision-making on such petitions, the legal expert is said to have told them.

In case the High Court delays its decision on such petitions for long, the aggrieved party could move the Supreme Court.

Later, Mr. Rama Rao stated that they would continue the legal battles following the suggestions of the legal experts and would knock on the doors of the Supreme Court soon. He expressed hope that the High Court would take a decision on the BRS petitions at the earliest. He ridiculed the Congress party for its double standards on defections as it was speaking against the practice at national level and encouraging at the State level.