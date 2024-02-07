BRS to hold public meeting in Nalgonda on Feb.13 on projects’ handover

February 07, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is looking at ‘exposing’ the anti-Telangana attitude of the Congress government in the matter of Krishna river waters, particularly related to handing over the outlets of Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects, at a public meeting in Nalgonda. The meeting is scheduled to be held on February 13, and addressed by party president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao with the party leaders from combined Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Nalgonda and Khammam districts. Former Ministers T. Harish Rao, K.T. Rama Rao, S. Niranjan Reddy, G. Jagadish Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, T. Srinivas Yadav, C. Malla Reddy, P. Ajay Kumar, Satyavathi Rathod, and former MLAs and MPs also attended the meeting.

According to party leaders, the BRS supremo said that it was their party that had taken up the slogan of rightful share in river waters for Telangana during the statehood movement and after forming the government, that goal was realised by completing several projects. It was the BRS government that had been opposing the Centre’s efforts to take over the projects in the name of river boards, for the past 10 years.

Speaking to newspersons later, Mr. Niranjan Reddy and Mr. Jagadish Reddy stated that Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao had never compromised on the State’s interests, particularly in the matter of river waters. But, it was the Congress government that had mortgaged the State’s interests to the Centre. They said handing over the management of projects to the Centre would lead to a problem of existence for nearly half of the State’s geography.

Even the Opposition parties were not taken into confidence before taking such a major decision linked to more than half the Telangana population and suggested that the government lead an all-party team to Delhi to build pressure and finalise the State’s share in Krishna waters through Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II. The BRS would hold the public meeting to building pressure on the State government to protect Telangana’s interests and in case any restrictions were imposed, the party would move court.

Earlier, when Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao arrived at the party office, for the first time after the November 30 elections to the Assembly and his hip replacement surgery in first week of December after falling at his Erravelli farmhouse, he was accorded a traditional welcome with ‘managalaharathi’ by the women activists of the party.