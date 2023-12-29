BRS to hold LS constituency-wise preparatory meets from Jan. 3

December 29, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - hyderabad

As part of its plans to gear up for the Lok Sabha elections due in April or May, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership has decided to hold LS constituency-wise preparatory meetings from January 3. The meetings will be held with key leaders of constituencies in the party office here.

Following instructions from party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, working president K.T. Rama Rao, secretary general K. Keshava Rao and senior leaders S. Madhusudana Chary, T. Harish Rao, Kadiam Srihari, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, G. Jagadish Reddy, S. Niranjan Reddy, and V. Prashanth Reddy will be part of the meetings to discuss the strategies for the party’s success, keeping in mind the changed political scenario in the State.

According to party leaders, the preparatory meetings will be conducted in two phases – first from January 3 to 12 and later, from January 16 to 21 with a three-day Sankranti break between the two phases.

The series of meetings will commence with the Adilabad LS constituency meeting on January 3 followed by Karimnagar (January 4), Chevella (January 5), Peddapalli (January 6), Nizamabad (January 7), Zaheerabad (January 8), Khammam (January 9), Warangal (January 10), Mahabubabad (January 11) and Bhongir (January 12).

Post Sankranti, the preparatory meetings will resume in Nalgonda on January 16, followed by Nagarkurnool (Jan. 17), Mahabubnagar (Jan. 18), Medak (Jan. 19), Malkajgiri (Jan. 20) and Secunderabad and Hyderabad on January 21.

All key leaders from Parliamentary constituencies, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, ex-MPs, ex-MLAs, ex-MLCs, Zila Parishad chairpersons, former ZP chiefs, Mayors, ex-Mayors, Municipal Chairpersons, ex-Municipal Chairpersons, ex-Chairpersons of State-level Corporations, constituency in-charges, district presidents of the party, other elected representatives and other senior leaders will be part of the meetings.

The party leadership is planning to prepare constituency-wise action plans by taking inputs and opinions from leaders. The focus will be on the Assembly segments in LS constituencies where the party has lost in the recent Assembly elections by less than 10,000 votes.

