BRS to hold Foundation Day conclave in Warangal on Oct. 10

April 09, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The annual Foundation Day of erstwhile TRS, now BRS, on April 27 will undergo changes in its celebrations this time.

Instead of making it big like in the past, it will be observed with the general body meeting to be chaired by party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao at the party office here. The occasion will be preceded by constituency-level party delegates’ meeting on April 25 across the State.

The party will organise its conclave in Warangal on October 10, where the party chief is expected to review the informal get together meets ‘Aatmeeya Sammelan’. This was stated by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao here on Sunday. He stated that the party’s informal meets could be held till May-end.

Mr. Rama Rao stated that the constituency-level party delegates’ meets would be conducted by in-charges appointed by the party and local legislators and district presidents would coordinate the organisation of the meets. He suggested party leaders to hoist party flags in all villages and towns on April 25 and reach the constituency headquarters by 10 a.m. to participate in the delegates’ meets.

The day-long constituency-level meets would discuss the welfare schemes extended by the government and the party. About 2,500 to 3,500 delegates would attend every constituency-level meet, including village and ward presidents and its frontal organisations, Sarpanches, MPTC members, single-window chairpersons, market committee directors, MP presidents, ZPTC members, ZP chairpersons, municipal councillors and corporators, municipal chairpersons and Mayors, former legislators, sitting legislators, MPs and other senior leaders.

Party in-charges

Mr. Rama Rao cited the busy harvesting operations of Rabi crops for not holding the Foundation Day Congress on April 27. Meanwhile, the party chief appointed Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, Nand Kishore Vyas and Maloth Kavitha, as in-charges of Secunderabad Cantonment, Goshamahal and Bhadrachalam Assembly Constituencies, respectively. They would continue as the in-charges for the ongoing informal meets and also party foundation day-related programmes.