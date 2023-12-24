GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS to form shadow teams to track govt’s performance

December 24, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao asserted that the party would form shadow teams (similar to Shadow Cabinet) to monitor governance in each department and ensure that the Congress government fulfilled its election promises.

KTR said on Sunday that his party would wait for 100 days as the government has assured to fulfil all the promises within 100 days of taking charge. “After that, we will put pressure on them as an Opposition party fighting on behalf of the people,” he said.

He made these comments while releasing the ‘Sweda Patram’ on BRS government’s achievements during its regime.

On the party’s ‘unsatisfactory’ performance in the recent elections, he said that despite giving best salaries to government employees, BRS government could not win their confidence. Similarly, the youth were disenchanted with the government and despite filling up 1.60 lakh vacancies, the government couldn’t convey the message properly.

KTR also said that the Congress government had back-tracked on its promise of unemployment dole already. “They are speaking about six guarantees but there are more than 140 promises made in the manifesto and I wish they fulfil all,” he said.

