BRS to commemorate ‘Deeksha Diwas’ on November 29 with events across State

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to commemorate ‘Deeksha Diwas’ on November 29, the day on which founder of Telangana Rashtra Samithi K. Chandrasekhar Rao went on a fast-unto-death protest as a final push for the Statehood to Telangana in 2009, across the State with party leaders and activists participating in the ‘deeksha’.

All 33 district offices of the party would hold ‘Deeksha Diwas’ and senior leaders appointed as in-charges would lead the deeksha, working president of the BRS K.T. Rama Rao said here on Sunday. The in-charges would hold preparatory meetings on the Deeksha Diwas on November 26 with all important leaders of the districts.

He observed that the situation in Telangana now was akin to the one that prevailed in 2009 and warranted another deeksha to save the State from the Congress rule. It was the fast-unto-death of KCR that had united all sections of the Telangana society for the Statehood cause in 2009 and all political classes too had rallied behind him to achieve Statehood, realising the nearly six-decades’ dreams and aspirations of the Telangana people.

Mr. Rama Rao said the NIMS Hospital here too has an important place in the deeksha taken up by KCR as it was there he called off his protest on December 9, 2009 after the announcement of the process for Statehood by the Centre following a wave of public support for the cause. He, however, stated that KCR would not participate in the Deeksha Diwas.

On December 9, the party would hold a meeting at Medchal and unveil a statue of Telangana Thalli to mark the culmination of KCR’s protest. Several legislators of the party from the city and outside and party leaders participated.

