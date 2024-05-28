BRS to celebrate conclusion of decennial fete of Telangana State formation

The BRS has decided to organise the concluding decennial celebrations of the State formation which commenced on June 1 last year. Party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to hold the event for three days from June 1.

On Day 1, the party will take out a candle rally from the Martyrs’ Memorial in front of the Assembly to the Amar Jyothi Martyrs’ Memorial on Tank Bund. Mr.Rao will pay floral tributes to the martyrs on the occasion.

On June 2, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao will participate in the concluding meeting at Telangana Bhavan. Fruits and sweets would be distributed to patients in hospitals and inmates of orphanages on the day in Hyderabad.

On June 3, the concluding celebrations will be held across the State including all the district offices of the party by hoisting the national and party flags. Fruits and sweets would be distributed among patients in district hospitals on the day.

Mr. Rao has asked the party ranks to participate in the events to be organised by the party from village to State level.

