GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BRS to celebrate conclusion of decennial fete of Telangana State formation

Published - May 28, 2024 03:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The BRS has decided to organise the concluding decennial celebrations of the State formation which commenced on June 1 last year. Party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to hold the event for three days from June 1.

On Day 1, the party will take out a candle rally from the Martyrs’ Memorial in front of the Assembly to the Amar Jyothi Martyrs’ Memorial on Tank Bund. Mr.Rao will pay floral tributes to the martyrs on the occasion.

On June 2, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao will participate in the concluding meeting at Telangana Bhavan. Fruits and sweets would be distributed to patients in hospitals and inmates of orphanages on the day in Hyderabad.

On June 3, the concluding celebrations will be held across the State including all the district offices of the party by hoisting the national and party flags. Fruits and sweets would be distributed among patients in district hospitals on the day.

Mr. Rao has asked the party ranks to participate in the events to be organised by the party from village to State level.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.