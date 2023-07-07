BRS to boycott PM Modi’s meeting in Warangal

July 07, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS working president and Municipal Minister, K.T. Rama Rao said the party was boycotting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Warangal to lay the foundation stone for a wagon manufacturing factory on Saturday, to protest Mr. Modi’s ‘anti-Telangana’ attitude.

Mr. KTR charged the Prime Minister with starting a locomotive factory in Dahod in Gujarat with ₹20,000 crores while the coach repair factory at Kazipet is coming up with an investment of ₹521 crores. People of Telangana have seen this preferential treatment to Gujarat while ignoring the promises made to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act.

He claimed that PM Modi was against Telangana since its inception and even the Tribal University was not sanctioned despite the State Government acquiring 360 acres for it. Similarly, the Bayyaram steel factory is totally forgotten despite it being the right of Telangana. “So we are boycotting PM’s visit totally and no one will attend on behalf of the State government,” he said.

Fires on Revanth Reddy

Terming the allegations of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on the Dharani portal as baseless and senseless, he said that to counter the PowerPoint presentation of the Congress, the government would also present how the portal had benefitted the people. Only middlemen who have lost a channel to make money are crying hoarse about Dharani portal, he said.

Refuting the allegations that BRS was going soft on the BJP, he said it was the BRS that had continuously targeted the BJP and Prime Minister Modi on their ineffective rule and in fact, it was the Congress that is soft. “Show me how many times Mr. Revanth Reddy criticised the BJP. He is a RSS man in the Congress,” the Minister alleged.

He said Congress Rahul Gandhi has no locus standi in announcing schemes for Telangana people if the Congress comes to power. “In what capacity he is announcing those schemes? He is not even an MP and no one is recognising Mr. Gandhi as a leader,” the Minister said.

Financial support to departed BRS leaders

The Minister announced ₹1.5 crore each to the families of BRS leaders Sai Chand and Kusum Jagadeesh, who passed away recently due to heart attacks. The party MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other public representatives have decided to contribute their one-day salary to support the families. He said the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao has also decided to appoint Saichand’s wife Rajini as the Chairperson of the State Ware Housing Corporation, held by her husband when he passed away.