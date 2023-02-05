BRS to add 33% legislative seats for women

February 05, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Out-of-the-box thinking could take India to the pole position, to which it belongs to, in the world and it is possible by changing the thinking of people and polity in the country, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said at Nanded on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference after holding the party first public meeting there, outside Telangana for the first time after Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) became BRS, he sought to know why people were being denied required water for drinking, irrigation and other needs, and energy for all sectors. To undo it, the BRS was proposing a change in water and energy policies to ensure the reach of available resources to the needy sections.

He explained that about 50,000 tmcft water was going into the sea untapped every year even as farmers were suffering loss of crops due to lack of irrigation facility. Similarly, against the installed capacity of 4.1 lakh megawatt power generation, the peak load handled so far was less than 2.16 lakh MW. As told to Parliament, about 40,000 MW capacity was declared as stressed assets due to disputes in NCLT and they could be put back into use with the intervention by the Centre, Mr. Rao explained.

About 90% of the power sector would be kept with the government if BRS along with other like-minded parties comes to power at the Centre so that such a key sector was not dictated by the private sector and to provide free power to farm pumpsets across the country within two years of coming to power as it was done in Telangana. “We will nationalise public sector power utilities as also others such as LIC of India, even if they have been privatised by the Modi government,” he stated.

He alleged that imports of coal was betrayal of the country to benefit companies such as Adani Group as there were 360 billion tonnes of coal reserves and they would last for the next 125 years. “There will be no need to import even a kg of coal for our power generation and other needs as it’s available at affordable rates,” Mr. Rao said.

The BRS chief said there was a need to build 3-4 major reservoirs on the lines of the largest ones in Zimbabwe, Russia, China and USA even if it required changes in the existing laws. Answering a question related to river water dispute, he said all such issues could be sorted out amicably as there were ample answers such as interlinking of rivers, by meeting the local needs on priority basis.

Stating that women comprised 50% of the country’s population, the BRS chief said they needed proper representation in the polity too. He proposed increase in the number of seats in the legislative bodies – Assembly, Council, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – by another one-third of the existing strength and reserving all such numbers to women by taking up and completing delimitation process within one year, if supported to come to power.

On smaller States, he said a scientific approach was needed keeping in mind the administrative convenience and consensus. They would initiate debate on the reorganisation of States. He said BRS would act as mission and not as a party by educating the people first.