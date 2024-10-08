BRS terms Haryana poll result as rejection of Congress’ guarantees

HYDERABAD

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has termed the defeat of the Congress in the Haryana Assembly elections as the people’s rejection of its ‘guarantees drama’ following the party’s failure to keep the promises made as part of the guarantees in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.

In his reaction to the election results, Mr. Rama Rao said in a statement on Tuesday that the results had proved beyond any doubt that only a section of people could be made to believe in false promises for some time and not always and that the Congress had no capability to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Stating that only the regional parties can take on and defeat BJP, the BRS leader asserted that it would be the regional parties that would play a key role in the formation of the next government at the Centre in 2029. “Few things have become evident from Tuesday’s election results and hopefully they will hold even after Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi elections”, he said.

He alleged that the Congress had betrayed the people of Telangana (6), Himachal Pradesh (10) and Karnataka (5) with its guarantees and they had tried to deceive the people of Haryana, but the people there had exhibited their maturity by not falling into the trap of false promises.

Another BRS leader T. Harish Rao too reacted in a similar fashion to the Haryana election results. He felt that the people of Haryana had keenly observed the Congress’s betrayal in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana and hoped that the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana could learn a lesson or two from the Haryana result and focus on implementing promises and development instead of politics of vengeance.