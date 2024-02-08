BRS terms Governor’s speech as a big disappointment

February 08, 2024 05:37 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Opposition party in Telangana, has expressed disappointment over Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s addressto the joint sitting of Telangana Legislature on Thursday stating that it has failed to give hope on the large number of promises made by the Congress party before forming the government and that the Governor was made to speak only half-truths on the ‘Prajavani’ programme.

Reacting to the Governor’s address for the budget session, senior leader of BRS T. Harish Rao said here on Thursday that usually, the address is like a vision document specifying as to what the government plans to do during the next financial year. However, he said, it had left disappointed millions of people who have been awaiting the government’s decision on the enhanced social security pension amount, bonus on paddy sale and others as promised during the run up to the State Assembly elections-2023.

No mention of the enhancement of social security pension amount to ₹4,000 per month from the present ₹2,000 had left the old-aged, physically challenged and others disappointed, he said, adding that women aged above 18 years were promised ₹2,500 per month support and the farming community ₹500 per quintal bonus for sale of paddy produced.

Mr. Rao said that the Governor’s speech had failed to create any confidence among the sections awaiting improved support from the government. There was no word on the development of villages and towns either and there was nothing the promises made in the manifesto including the unemployment allowance.

Of the 13 benefits included in the six guarantees, the government was claiming to have implemented two but as there was no clarity on the enhanced coverage of ₹10 lakh under Aargogya Sri. Perhaps, that could be the reason for its non-inclusion in the Governor’s speech, Mr. Rao observed.

The Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had advanced his oath-taking by two days from the initially planned December 9 and promised to implement the ₹2 lakh per farmer crop loan waiver on December 9, he said. But, it had not seen the light of the day even two months later.

The plans to implement gas cylinder for ₹500 and 200 units of free energy to households were mentioned but there was nothing on the Rythu Bharosa of ₹15,000 per acre. He demanded that the government publish a white paper on the ₹40,000 crore investments achieved at Davos.

