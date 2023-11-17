BRS terms Congress manifesto a pack of lies

November 17, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Senior BRS leader and Minister T. Harish Rao has termed the Congress manifesto released on Friday as a pack of lies as it is making promises that the party could not implement in States under its rule. Most of the promises listed in the manifesto are already being implemented by BRS government.

Speaking in road shows in Markuk, Jagadevpur, Pragnapur and Kuknurpally in Gajwel Assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said people in Karnataka were already suffering due to the Congress’ inability to implement the promises made there. In spite of stating that 3-hour power supply was enough for farming, the Congress had included the promise of 24-hour supply in its manifesto fearing backlash from farmers, he said.

Snubbing former Finance and Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who is with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now and contesting against KCR in Gajwel in addition to his home constituency Huzurabad, on the State’s debt, Mr. Harish Rao asked the former whether he was not aware of the size of borrowings when he signed the documents as the Minister concerned. Further, he asked Mr. Rajender whether he could vie with KCR in developing Huzurabad as KCR did for Gajwel.

On phased farm loan waiver announced in 2018, Mr. Harish Rao said ₹14,000 crore outstanding debt of farmers was already written off and another ₹4,000 crore would be waived off by crediting the amount against the outstanding loan.

On the foul language being used against BRS leaders, including party chief KCR by the Congress and BJP leaders, Mr. Harish Rao urged people to teach a lesson to the two parties with their vote. Stating that KCR had developed Gajwel into a role model constituency, he ridiculed the Congress promise of giving ₹4,000 social security pension in Telangana when its government in Karnataka was struggling to give even ₹600 per month.

He sought to know from the BJP leaders whether in any of the States under the party’s rule, ₹2,000 per month social security pension was being given as in Telangana. He stated that Congress rule meant drought and power problems and BRS governance meant prosperity to every section of the society.