BRS terms BC declaration of BJP in Telangana an election stunt

May 19, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) slammed the BC declaration of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and termed it an attempt to deceive backward classes once more.

Minister for Excise V. Srinivas Goud said here on Friday that BC communities were elated when one of them became the Prime Minister of the country nine years ago but unfortunately there was no change in their lives as the Centre did nothing for them. It even failed take up the enumeration of BCs and create a separate Ministry for BC communities although they did not entail any financial implication.

Addressing a presser along with MLAs G. Jaipal Yadav and Y. Anjaiah Yadav, he said BJP’s declaration was only an election stunt as it was promising something that it could not do at the Centre or in any State it ruled. He sought to know why the Centre did not provide reservation to BCs in law-making bodies.

The Minister said allocation of a mere ₹2,000 crore in the budget by the Centre was a joke played on the BC communities as it was not even equivalent to the amount allocated for the sheep distribution scheme in Telangana. He said the BRS government had so far spent about ₹1.5 lakh crore for BC communities and was also building self-esteem buildings for all BC communities.

Speaking separately, MLAs K.P. Vivekanand Goud and K. Venkatesh Yadav termed the BC declaration of Telangana BJP as crocodile tears. They welcomed the State government’s move of ₹1 lakh financial assistance to those engaged in community vocations.

The BRS leaders sought to know from BJP BC morcha national president K. Laxman why the schemes being implemented for the communities’ welfare and development in Telangana were not being implemented in BJP-ruled States. They asked Mr. Laxman whether any other State in the country had as many residential schools as Telangana has for BCs.

On the withdrawal of GO 111, they said people of the 84 villages that were under its purview were celebrating the move and the State government would tackle legal hurdles, if any, in the matter.