BRS terms as senseless Bandi Sanjay’s comments for arrest of KTR

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) general secretary Ravula Sridhar Reddy has condemned the comments of Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and ridiculed his talk of putting BRS working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao in jail terming it “nonsense”.

Reacting to the comments made by the Union Minister against Mr. Rama Rao on Saturday (August 10, 2024), Mr. Sridhar Reddy said in Hyderabad on Sunday that the former had neither understanding of the law nor any responsibility to make such comments. People would laugh at Mr. Sanjay for asking Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to put KTR in jail and claiming that he would fight for it if the latter did not do so.

Asking the Union Minister as to what was the crime committed by Mr. Rama Rao, the BRS leader sought to know whether the Chief Minister and the Union Minister would take responsibility for sending KTR to jail. Such talk would reiterate that both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress had joined hands in the State. Except for frequenting to Delhi with protocol what was the help extended by the two Union Ministers to Telangana, he questioned.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy stated that the results of Lok Sabha elections had proved beyond any doubt that Congress and BJP had worked together. Mr. Sanjay and another Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy also failed in getting elected at least one BJP MLA in their Parliamentary Constituencies in the Assembly elections held a few months earlier to Lok Sabha polls.

The BRS leader asked whether the Union Ministers were ready for a debate on the role of KTR in getting investments to Telangana and questioned their role in getting any investments or additional grants from the Centre, other than devolution of taxes, during the last 10 years. Alleging that the two Union Ministers were acting as the official representatives of Mr. Revanth Reddy, Mr. Sridhar Reddy trashed the talk of BRS’ merger with BJP.

Speaking separately, BRS MLAs K.P. Vivekanand and Mutha Gopal said it was shameful for the State government to claim that it had come to know about the Sunkishala retaining wall collapse incident through social media.