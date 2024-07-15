GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS terms admitting its legislators by Congress as ‘suicidal’

Qutbullapur MLA K.P. Vivekananda says he won’t betray his constituents

Published - July 15, 2024 06:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has termed Congress’s spree of admitting its MLAs and MLCs as ‘suicidal’ by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy as they are joining the ruling party not for development work being done by the government but due to the latter’s coercive tactics.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, BRS MLAs K.P. Vivekanda Goud and K. Sanjay and former MLA Balka Suman said that development was not visible even in the constituencies represented by the BRS MLA who switched over to the Congress first. Mr. Vivekananda said that he was elected with the highest majority in the State this time and he would not betray the faith shown by people in him and he would continue to work under the leadership of K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Mr. Vivekananda said he had filed a petition seeking disqualification of Kadiyam Srihari and that he was hopeful of the defected legislators getting disqualified by the court.

Stating that the Congress had come to power with false promises, the BRS MLAs said the Congress government was not able to continue the development done by the previous government for 10 years. They observed that the Revanth Reddy government had failed to take-off in terms of good governance, welfare and development even seven months after coming to power and the Chief Minister was lacking clarity on what people were expecting from him.

Further, they stated that investments were taking flight to neighbouring States as there was a huge gap between words and deeds of the Telangana government. Opposing the creation of HYDRA along with three municipal corporations by merging the surrounding civic bodies with GHMC with an eye on large-scale land-grabbing by the ruling party leaders, the BRS leaders said they were against the proposal as it was aimed at centralisation of power instead of decentralisation.

They pointed out that there were nine municipal corporations in the Greater Mumbai area and that it was the Congress government in the past that had merged 12 municipalities surround MCH to form GHMC after 2007. Stating that people living on the outskirts of GHMC would suffer badly with merger of all civic bodies within the Outer Ring Road limits and the existing peripheral civic bodies were formed only five years ago.

The BRS leaders sought to why intellectuals such as M. Kodandaram and A. Murali were keeping silent on the concerns being expressed by the unemployed youth. They also questioned the silence of CPI and CPI (M) on the issue, though the government was trying to portray the unemployed youth as ‘paid artistes’.

