BRS team urges Union Minister to take action against CM in AMRUT tenders issue

Published - November 12, 2024 12:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by its working president K.T. Rama Rao called on Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi on Monday and submitted a memorandum along with ‘proof’ on the office of profit issue in AMRUT tenders in Telangana involving Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Accompanied by Rajya Sabha MPs K.R. Suresh Reddy, V. Ravichandra, D. Damodar Rao, former MPs B. Suman, M. Kavitha, B. Lingaiah Yadav and MLC Shambhipur Raju, Mr. Rama Rao explained to the Union Minister that the Chief Minister’s brother-in-law’s company, without having any qualification, was given an AMRUT contract worth ₹1,137 crore.

For 2021-22, the company’s profit was only ₹2 crore but it was given a ₹1,137 crore contract as the Chief Minister was holding the portfolio of Municipal Administration and Urban Development too. The Chief Minister’s action would also amount to violation of the office of profit regulations, Mr. Rama Rao said and and requested for action against the Chief Minister.

The BRS delegation requested the Union Minister to order an inquiry not only into the awarding of ₹1,137-crore contract but all AMRUT tenders worth ₹8,888 crore.

