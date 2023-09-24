ADVERTISEMENT

BRS suppressed Muslim leadership to promote MIM: Congress minority leader

September 24, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress leader Ali Masqati said that the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has no moral right to seek votes from the minorities after “neglecting their welfare in the last nine years, including failure to fulfil the promise of 12% reservation”.

In a statement here, Mr. Ali Masqati, who recently joined the Congress, said that the BRS has cheated Muslims on the promise of 12% reservation, judicial powers to the Wakf Board, restoration of encroached Wakf properties and other assurances. He also alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has crushed Muslim leadership within the BRS and across Telangana by systematically reducing their representation.

“People still remember how a Muslim Deputy CM was denied entry into the Pragati Bhavan and sent away from the main gate,” he said in support of his claim that there is no self respect for any Muslim leader. “In the last nine years, KCR has not conducted a single meeting with Muslim leaders of his party on their plight. And more importance was given to MIM leaders than Muslim leaders of BRS,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“In 2014, the Telangana Legislative Council had six minority MLCs belonging to different parties. But, now their number has been reduced to half. With a single Muslim MLC (Home Minister Mahmood Ali), KCR has completely neglected Muslims in MLC nominations,” he argued.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US