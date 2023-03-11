HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS supporters protest Bandi Sanjay’s remarks on MLC Kavitha

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and other BRS woman leaders stopped from forcibly entering Raj Bhavan

March 11, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Alair MLA G Sunitha along with GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and other BRS woman leaders staging protest against Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s comments against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and MLC K. Kavitha, in front of the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Alair MLA G Sunitha along with GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and other BRS woman leaders staging protest against Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s comments against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and MLC K. Kavitha, in front of the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

An unsavoury remark by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samiti MLC K. Kavitha sparked wild protests by BRS workers, mainly women, across the State on Saturday.

Mr. Sanjay had passed the remarks in the context of Ms. Kavitha’s questioning by Enforcement Directorate in Delhi liquor scam.

Resenting them, the BRS cadre took to roads and burnt Mr. Sanjay’s effigies at prominent junctions. They demanded his unconditional apology. In Hyderabad, police took into custody Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and her supporters when they staged a sit-in in front of Raj Bhavan demanding an audience with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to lodge a complaint against Mr. Sanjay.

Ms. Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor M. Srilatha Reddy, Alair MLA G. Sunitha led a large number of women to the Raj Bhavan after unsuccessfully trying an appointment with the Governor. The crowd tried to force its way into Raj Bhavan pushing through barricades but it was prevented by the police. Then, the protestors sat on the road and refused to leave until they handed over a memorandum to the Governor.

The State Women’s Commission took suo motu cognizance of Mr. Sanjay’s remarks and ordered the Director General of Police to submit a report after inquiry. The Commission also directed Mr. Sanjay to offer an explanation in person. Mr. Sanjay assured to comply with the direction on receipt of notice.

In Delhi, chairman of Telangana Foods Rajeev Sagar filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women. Ministers P. Sabita Indra Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod who were camping in Delhi condemned Mr. Sanjay’s remarks.

The BRS leaders lodged complaints at several police stations after staging protests. Senior officials were said to have explored combining all complaints and assign action against Mr. Sanjay to a single police station. The police locked the gates of ED office at Basheerbagh and closed the road leading to BJP office at Nampally as part of intensifying security in anticipation of trouble.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashant Reddy were among several BRS leaders who left for Delhi to extend moral support to Ms. Kavitha.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.