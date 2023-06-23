BRS supported BJP initially in State’s interests only, says Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy

June 23, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman, Gutta Sukhender Reddy defended the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) supporting the BJP initially stating that a new state like Telangana needed the support of the Centre for development.

However, after realising the BJP’s ‘true face’ Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao has taken a stand against the BJP. This is all in the interests of Telangana and the BRS can never compromise with the BJP on Telangana’s interests, he said.

In an informal chat with the reporters, he said there was no about the BRS coming back to power for the third time as people have faith in Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership and there was no worthy leader in the opposition who can challenge him. The kind of understanding of KCR has on Telangana and its needs no other leader has.

The Council Chairman said Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao will take a decision on the Uniform Civil Code when it is introduced as a bill and BRS was and will remain a secular party. He said he doesn’t see any BRS MLAs joining the Congress and any such news was just a rumour. On his son Amit contesting in the next elections, he said if Mr. KCR wants him to contest he will or else he will continue to work for the party.

